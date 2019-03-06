Chargers working to re-sign LB Denzel Perryman

If the Los Angeles Chargers have their way, middle linebacker Denzel Perryman won't hit the open market when the league's new calendar year begins.

The Chargers are working to re-sign Perryman before free agency kicks off on March 13, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Perryman, who made a base salary of $1 million in the final year of his contract last year, would provide continuity to the Chargers' defense should he return. He's also stout against the run, but staying healthy has been an issue when considering he's missed 20 total games over the past three seasons.

While a lucrative long-term deal would come with some risk given past durability concerns, it does makes sense for the Chargers to bring back Perryman on an incentive-laden contract based on playing time.

Still, there's no denying the linebacker's production when he's been on the field. In 42 career games with 35 starts, Perryman has totaled 226 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling rank Perryman at No. 37 on the list of the league's Top 101 pending free agents.