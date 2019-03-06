Terrell Owens to be inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

Terrell Owens was immortalized in Canton, Ohio, as a member of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, and he'll now be forever remembered with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers announced Wednesday that Owens will become the 28th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

"Over the course of eight seasons, the 49ers Faithful were fortunate to have front row seats to watch Terrell Owens develop into one of the most prolific wide receivers in the history of the NFL," 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement. "Not only was Terrell one of the most physically gifted athletes to ever play the game, but he was also one of the most competitive. We are so very proud and honored to induct Terrell into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, where he will take his place among the all-time greats in our team's history."

Owens entered the league as a third-round pick out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with the 49ers in 1996.

He spent the first eight seasons of his professional career in San Francisco, and ranked second in franchise history in receptions (592), receiving yards (8,572), receiving touchdowns (81), games with 100-or-more receiving yards (25) and 1,000-yard seasons (five), totals that trail only fellow Pro Football Hall of Fame and 49ers Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Owens also started in nine playoff games with the 49ers and hauled in 39 catches for 554 yards and four touchdowns.

"I am so humbled to be mentioned with the likes and greats of Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice and many others that have represented the San Francisco 49ers organization," Owens said in a statement. "I wouldn't be who I am and have accomplished what I did, number one, without God and without the push of my teammates and coaches, especially Coach Larry Kirksey and Coach George Stewart. The Bay Area is where I began my career, and I will forever be indebted to the 49ers and recognized as one of the 49ers greats. I am honored to be inducted in the 49ers Hall of Fame as this is a special moment with a special group of individuals. Thank you, again, to the 49ers organization and 49ers Faithful."

Owens left the 49ers following the 2003 season and spent the next phase of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2005-05), Dallas Cowboys (2006-08), Buffalo Bills (2009) and Cincinnati Bengals (2010).

He finished his playing career as a five-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler en route to becoming one of the NFL's most prolific wide receivers, amassing 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. Owens' yards receiving and touchdown receptions rank third all-time in league history.