Steelers WR Antonio Brown could be traded soon

Hold on to your butts.

An Antonio Brown trade could be imminent.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Mr. Big Chest sweepstakes are heating up and a trade could wrap up soon, per sources informed of the situation. Rapoport adds the Pittsburgh Steelers have begun telling that that the trade market is moving quickly and to give their best offers ASAP.

Ideally, the Steelers would like to move Brown before March 17, when the receiver's $2.5 million roster bonus comes due. It sounds like they will beat that mark with ease.

The question of compensation remains a floating enigma.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has consistently insisted he would not sell Brown for minimal value simply to jettison a locker-room problem.

Wednesday's revelation that teams are being told to make their best offer suggests the Steelers might already have an acceptable deal on the table for Brown -- or Pittsburgh is attempting to boost the market.

Pegging teams involved in talks remains elusive and fluid. Rapoport added that three new teams have jumped into the fray in the last 48 hours, while the Jets and Cardinals are out of the competition. The Raiders have been the one team consistently linked to Brown rumors.

We could know where one of the best receivers in the NFL will land by the weekend.