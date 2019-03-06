Derek Carr: 'I hope' Raiders pursue Antonio Brown

The Oakland Raiders are the one team consistently linked to Antonio Brown trade rumors.

The dots are easy to connect. Coach Jon Gruden loves adding veterans and wouldn't shy from a personality like Brown. The Raiders own a gaping hole at the receiver position. They have plenty of draft capital to get a deal done, and cap space to rework Brown's contract. And Gruden's team badly needs to add big-name stars at it prepares for its move to Las Vegas down the line.

We can also add to the list that the current quarterback wouldn't mind throwing to Brown.

Speaking at a charity event benefitting Valley Children's Hospital over the weekend, Carr said the Raiders locker room would welcome an addition like Antonio Brown.

"I would imagine he's definitely in play," Carr told the Fresno Bee. "I hope he's in play. It would be great to add a guy like that to your team, talent like that. I don't know what it's going to cost. The contract stuff starts getting in the way and they got to figure out numbers and all that kind of stuff. I don't really like the business side of football, but I just like adding good players to our football team. If it works out in the business side, I know the locker room will be arms wide open to accepting Antonio."

After the Amari Cooper trade, the Raiders ended the season with Jordy Nelson, Marcell Ateman, and Seth Roberts atop their receiver depth chart. Tight end Jared Cook was far-and-away Carr's top receiving target. An infusion of talent at the receiver position is a must for Gruden and new GM Mike Mayock this offseason.

During a Q&A with fans during the event, Carr noted the Raiders have holes across the roster.

"We need more talent. We need some help, but at the same time, we want good people," he said. "When things are tough in training camp; when things are tough in season; when it's good, you don't want guys hitting too high or too low or depressed. It's just draining for everybody. One of the most important traits is they have to love football. There's a lot of people out there who don't love football, and I don't want anything to do with those guys."

Despite Brown's off-field shenanigans, including a hodgepodge of social media posts in recent months, the wideout is known as one of the hardest workers in football.

The question for the Raiders will be whether bringing in a player like Brown to a rebuilding situation makes sense, or if it could lead to the receiver being frustrated if the losing mounts repeatedly for the first time in his pro career.

One thing Carr made clear, he would never be shy about bringing in a big personality at receiver. Asked who in NFL history he would have liked to be teammates with, he named one former Raiders wideout.

"Randy Moss. He's in a league of his own," Carr said. "I think in any era he's played in, he's the best receiver of all time. He plays in Jerry Rice era, he's the best ever."

The Raiders acquisition of Moss did not go so well once upon a time. The next few weeks should tell if Oakland will add another big-name receiver.