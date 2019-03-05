DDFP: Chargers special with Melvin Gordon & Derwin James!

Dave Dameshek is joined by Los Angeles Chargers players Melvin Gordon and Derwin James in this teammate special! First, Dave chats with one of L.A.'s Melvin's about his hatred for the town rival Rams, frustrations ending a promising season in Foxboro and if the team should change its name to the Hollywood Chargers (6:21). Next up, Shek spoke with one of the brightest young stars in the game, Derwin James, about the toughest players he had to cover this season, the future rivalry for years to come with the Chiefs and if he followed through and got his mom the gift he promised on Draft night (23:43). Lastly, Dave and Eddie Spaghetti preview their trip to Austin, Texas for South By Southwest where the DDFP will be performing live (45:15).

