Chiefs working on record-setting deal for Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason tasks include working on an extension for star receiver Tyreek Hill.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the team has begun negotiations with Hill on a new contract. Rapoport adds the deal is anticipated to be record-setting, per a source informed of the situation.

The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $2.025 million. Hill's current salary cap value for 2019 places him below the likes of teammate Demarcus Robinson, the Panthers' Jarius Wright, the Vikings' Laquon Treadwell, the Saints' Ted Ginn Jr. and a smorgasbord of other less-caliber players.

In three seasons, Hill compiled 223 receptions for 3,255 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns, adding 63 rushes for 477 yards and four additional TDs on the ground. He's also scored five career special teams touchdowns on returns. In 2018, Hill generated career highs in receptions (87, 10th-most among receivers in NFL), yards (1,479, 4th-most) and TDs (12, 3rd-most).

The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is due a massive pay raise.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s five-year, $90 million extension with $65 million in total guarantees signed last offseason sits as the standard among receivers.

One of the NFL's premier matchup nightmares, Hill owns the speed to burn defensive backs deep, the athleticism to out-jump defenders, the hands to snatch the ball in tight spaces, the quickness to torch press coverage off the line and devastating velocity with the ball in his hands.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid utilized Hill's diversity in the backfield, out wide and in the slot, and constantly puts the receiver in motion to distract the defense. The Chiefs' entire offense is seemingly predicated on Hill either catching, running or gobbling up defensive attention to open other avenues.

Now the Chiefs are planning to pay big to lock down their game-changing talent for the long term.