Rams don't exercise 2019 option on C John Sullivan

One of the NFL's top offensive lines will need a new starting center.

The Los Angeles Rams did not exercise a 2019 option on veteran John Sullivan, making him eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Sullivan, who turns 34 in August, has proved durable over the past two seasons, starting 31 regular-season games. The lone game Sullivan missed over that span came in the 2017 season finale when the Rams rested a majority of their starters ahead of the postseason. On his career, Sullivan has played for the Rams, Washington Redskins (2016) and Minnesota Vikings (2008-15).

Meanwhile, the Rams' front five has stability at left tackle after Andrew Whitworth announced he was returning for the 2019 season, but losing Sullivan will leave a hole.

Additionally, the Rams could experience further transition on the offensive line depending on what happens with pending free-agent guard Rodger Saffold, who should command plenty of attention on the open market.