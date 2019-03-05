Roundup: Bears cut LB Sam Acho after four seasons

NFL teams continue to shed veteran contracts ahead of the new league year opening next week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Chicago Bears are releasing linebacker Sam Acho, per a source informed of the decision. The team later announced that it was official.

The 30-year-old linebacker and special teamer spent the past four years in Chicago after playing his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

A locker-room leader well-liked by teammates and coaches in Chicago, Acho played just four games in 2018 before landing on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. He played just 25 defensive snaps and 36 special teams snaps last year, per Next Gen Stats. In 2017, Acho started 12 games and compiled 45 tackles and three sacks.

Cutting Acho saves the cap-strapped Bears $2.125 million on the salary cap.

Acho isn't the first veteran to see his tenure cut short as a cap-saving maneuver. He won't be the last this week either.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring Tuesday:

1. The Bills signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract. Rapoport reported the extension is for $4.5 million, per a source. Phillips had a career-high 24 tackles last season, playing the final 12 games for Buffalo after being waived by the Dolphins in October. He was ranked No. 81 in the Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2019.

2. The Colts re-signed defensive lineman Margus Hunt to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. Hunt was set to become a free agent on March 13. He posted a career-high 30 tackles during the 2018 season. Per Rapoport, the extension is for two years and worth $9 million, with the possibility to earn up to $10 million with incentives.