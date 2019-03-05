Bears releasing LB Sam Acho after four seasons

NFL teams continue to shed veterans contracts ahead of the new league year opening next week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Chicago Bears are releasing linebacker Sam Acho, per a source informed of the decision.

The 30-year-old linebacker and special teamer spent the past four years in Chicago after playing his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

A locker-room leader well-liked by teammates and coaches in Chicago, Acho played just four games in 2018 before landing on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. He played just 25 defensive snaps, and 36 special teams snaps last year, per Next Gen Stats. In 2017, Acho started 12 games and compiled 45 tackles and three sacks.

Cutting Acho saves the cap-strapped Bears $2.125 million on the salary cap.

Acho isn't the first veteran to see his tenure cut short as a cap-saving maneuver. He won't be the last this week either.