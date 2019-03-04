Legends lined up for 2019 NFL UK Live tour

NFL UK Live presented by Subway is heading back on tour in April, taking some of the biggest names in American football history to three countries across the United Kingdom - Wales, England and Scotland.

Two legendary players who now serve as analysts on the NFL Network - Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and former Pro Bowl linebacker Willie McGinest - are the first guests confirmed for the four-date tour, which will be hosted by Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds.

The tour begins at the New Theatre in Cardiff on Sunday April 14. The second leg takes place at Manchester Central on Tuesday April 16 before moving on to St James' Park in Newcastle on Wednesday April 17. The final show will take place at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Thursday April 18.

Doors for each event open at 6pm and the on-stage activity begins at 7.30pm and ends around 9.45pm. NFL UK Live features football fun and games, unique insight and a chance for British NFL fans to ask questions of some of the biggest names in the sport's history.

Warner will be making his second appearance on an NFL UK Live tour. After making a name for himself in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals, Warner went on to enjoy a stellar career with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. The rifle-armed passer is a former NFL and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and one of the league's all-time greats as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McGinest played 15 seasons for the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, winning three Super Bowl rings and being named to two Pro Bowl all-star games. The physically-imposing defender saved some of his biggest performances for when it mattered most and holds the NFL playoff record with 16 career sacks.

More big-name guests will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Tickets for NFL UK Live are priced £7 each and will go on sale on Wednesday, March 6 at 10am and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.

Please note, these events will adhere to the NFL Clear Bag Policy.