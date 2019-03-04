Antonio Brown to G.B.? Aaron Jones says the more 'the merrier'

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.

Aaron Jones

Running back, Green Bay Packers

Born: Dec. 2, 1994

Experience: Two NFL seasons

Interview by Brooke Cersosimo | March 1, 2019

The guys in the locker room always make it fun. We weren't worried about what was going on up top [last season]. We were worried about playing football and each other. When you have a group of guys like that, it makes it easy.

There wasn't much of a transition [when Mike McCarthy was fired]. We just had to get used to not seeing McCarthy out there calling plays. We work with Coach [Joe] Philbin everyday. He's our offensive coordinator and is there during walk-throughs, everything, so it's not like it was brand new to anybody. Maybe to the defensive players because they weren't used to interacting with [Philbin].

I haven't met [new head coach Matt LaFleur in person] but I've talked to him on the phone. He's a really good guy. He knows a lot about football. I am excited to get a chance to meet him, and he was actually on his way to the combine [when he called me].

It all starts up front. I mean they're creating the holes and a lot of times, I'm able to run without being touched or having to make somebody miss. I would say it starts with the blocking unit.

It's very exciting just knowing that [the offensive line and I] have been together. The chemistry is going to be there and we're ready to get going. We feel like we were hitting our stride late in the season in the run game. We were getting better and better each week, so we're all excited to be back and working together.

I just gotta keep working hard and keep at it in the weight room. Keep doing the position drills, film study, all of that.

It is very exciting knowing [the front office] wants me on the field. They've seen what I can do and they're going to use me this year. It makes me very excited and makes me want to work that much harder.

[I'm working on] route running out of the backfield [this offseason]. You have to be versatile in this league as a running back. [Quarterbacks] are giving the ball to running backs on corner routes, so you gotta be able to do that well.

[Aaron Rodgers and I] have a great relationship. We share the same birthday and everything. He's a great leader and wants the best out of everybody, and I love being around somebody who wants the best out of me.

He's a great leader and does a lot of stuff that people don't know about. When I first got to Green Bay, I came into the locker room and there's a box of Adidas for everybody. Nobody talks about that kind of stuff. They just talk about the negative.

I think [Rodgers] does [adapt well], but he has had the same coach for 13 years. Everybody is going to have to adapt to the change, not just him. There are guys that have been here for a long time who have been with McCarthy the whole time, too. It's a big step and everybody's gonna have to adapt.

[Antonio Brown] a playmaker, so anytime you have somebody like that, it's going to help. If he [was in Green Bay], defenses wouldn't be able to double Davante [Adams]. That said, we did have three up-and-coming rookie receivers last year, along with Geronimo Allison, who got hurt this past year, so I feel like we have a lot in them.

If you add AB, you add another playmaker. The more playmakers the merrier. That's what they do in the NBA.

We have the talent and we've shown it. We just have to be clicking. Offense has to feed off of the defense, and defense has to feed off of the offense and special teams and vice versa. Last year, you saw that one was playing good and another may not be. We just need to put it all together and feed off each other mentally and not make any mistakes. But if we're on the same page, it doesn't matter if there is a mistake because others can pick it up.

No, I can't [describe playing at Lambeau Field]. It's like no other. We have the best fans in the country. It's a religion there. I was going to say a culture, but it's beyond a culture. It's a religion in Green Bay. I love playing football there. You have to run out of the tunnel and hear 80,000 [fans] screaming to understand it. It's definitely amazing.

The way I performed in the drills [at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine]. When I came in, I feel like not a lot of people knew about me. I performed well in each drill and was top three in each one except for the 40.

I was educated about the league [when I came into the NFL], so [the biggest thing I've learned is] probably just about how much of a business it and how many people come and go. They tell you that but you don't understand until you're actually there.

It's a lot of fun and truly a blessing to play [in the NFL] with my brother [Alvin Jones]. We dreamt about this since we were little kids, so to be living it out now, I don't know what to say other than it's a blessing. I wish we were on the same team, but we get to train together now and do the same thing we were doing since we were kids but I don't see him every day.

[Alvin] knows what to look for when the running back is standing in a certain spot or little tidbits, and I get that from him as well with him playing linebacker. I know how linebackers are going to react for the most part and that's a credit to my brother.