Zedrick Woods runs fastest 40 of 2019 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's official: The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine's fastest player is Ole Miss safety Zedrick Woods.

Woods ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash on Monday, topping Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean, who ran a 4.30 earlier in the day, for the best time in the event. Ohio State's Parris Campbell and UMass' Andy Isabella, both wide receivers, tied for third place after running 4.31, respectively, on Saturday.

A three-year starter for the Rebels, Woods recorded 79 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles this past season as a senior.

"To make a roster, he will need to shine on special teams and play lights out as a tackler in the box," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein writes of Woods in his combine profile.

Defensive backs run their 40s on the final day of drills each year, keeping the title of the event's fastest player in doubt after other players have departed Indianapolis.

Last year's combine produced a crowded field at the top of the 40-yard dash chart. LSU's Donte Jackson, Ohio State's Denzel Ward and Tulane's Parry Nickerson tied for the best official time at 4.32. Cincinnati Bengals 2017 first-round pick John Ross, of Washington, holds the combine record time of 4.22.