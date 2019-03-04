Jamel Dean moves into lead for 2019 NFL Combine's fastest 40

INDIANAPOLIS -- Move over, Parris Campbell and Andy Isabella. There's a new leader for the title of 2019 NFL Scouting Combine's fastest player.

Auburn CB Jamel Dean turned in a 4.30-second 40-yard dash in his first attempt on Monday, the best time of this year's event. Campbell and Isabella, both wide receivers, are tied for second place after running 4.31, respectively, on Saturday.

Defensive backs run their 40s on the final day of drills each year, keeping the title of the event's fastest player in doubt after other players have departed Indianapolis. Safeties will run later on Monday.

It's an especially impressive time for a corner of Dean's size (6-foot-1, 206 pounds), showing a mix of size and speed traits that NFL clubs covet at the position.

Last year's combine produced a crowded field at the top of the 40-yard dash chart. LSU's Donte Jackson, Ohio State's Denzel Ward and Tulane's Parry Nickerson tied for the best official time at 4.32. Cincinnati Bengals 2017 first-round pick John Ross, of Washington, holds the combine record time of 4.22.