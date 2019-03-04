Sean Payton likens Trace McSorley to Julian Edelman

Trace McSorley remains adamant that he's a quarterback, but that won't stop NFL personnel people from envisioning the Penn State product in a different light.
McSorley declined to work out at a defensive back during the NFL Scouting Combine NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend.
What about a third position?
- LATEST ANALYSIS
▶ Top 101 free agents of 2019
▶ Combine winners and losers: Day 3 | Day 2
▶ Top contenders to draft Murray
▶ Witten's return will hinder Cowboys
▶ Giants keen on Mahomes method
▶ Every draft pick for all 32 teams
▶ DJ's top 50 prospects 2.0
In his Football Morning In America column, Peter King spoke to New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton about McSorley. The coach made an interesting comparison.
"When I looked at him, my first thought was, 'I wonder if he can be [Julian] Edelman?' I wondered if he could be a versatile kind of guy," Payton said.
Perhaps a comparison to the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and former Kent State quarterback turned seventh-round receiver, might have McSorley reconsidering a possible position switch. Edelman went from a limited college passer to a dangerous chess piece with the Patriots. Simply comparing McSorley to Edelman's versatile is its own weighty compliment.
For now, McSorley wants to be considered a quarterback. It's his right to pursue that goal as long as he can after throwing for 9,899 yards in 46 games at Penn State. If a team drafts him as a QB, that pursuit can continue. Perhaps if 254 selections are made in this year's draft and McSorley doesn't hear his name called, he'd consider a position switch.