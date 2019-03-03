Kendall Sheffield suffered possible torn pec at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Ohio State CB Kendall Sheffield was supposed to have a chance to prove he's the fastest player in college football at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Now, he has to hope he's a fast healer.

Sheffield suffered a possible torn pectoral muscle during his bench-press test at the combine on Sunday and will undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Sheffield yelled out in pain during his bench press, and did not appear for his scheduled media session later in the day. Sheffield was scheduled for all other physical testing on Monday when defensive backs perform on-field drills.

NFL.com named Sheffield, who has broken Buckeyes track records, the fastest player in the college game last year. The fastest 40 times clocked thus far at the combine have come from UMass WR Andy Isabella and Sheffield's teammate, Parris Campbell, at 4.31.

At last year's combine, former Ohio State OL Billy Price suffered a pec tear during bench press testing.