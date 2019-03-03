Montez Sweat sets modern record for fastest 40 by D-lineman

INDIANAPOLIS -- Just five weeks after wowing NFL scouts at the Reese's Senior Bowl with his on-field play, Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat wowed them again on Sunday, this time with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash to set a modern record (since 2003) for a defensive lineman at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The previous modern record was 4.44 by Manny Lawson (2006) and Isaac Hilton (2004), per NFL Research.

Sweat, at 260 pounds, stood out most among a defensive line group that dazzled overall.

If it's unfair for speed like Sweat's to be measured with other defensive linemen, perhaps wide receivers would make for better context. A 4.41 would rate tied for eighth-best among this year's combine receivers.