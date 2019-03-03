Dexter Lawrence suffers minor quad strain at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence suffered an apparent leg injury on his first and only run of the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday. He was later seen with an ice pack wrapped around his left quad, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. Jones later added Lawrence suffered a minor quad strain and he should be ready for Clemson's pro day later this month.

Lawrence recorded an excellent time for his size (6-foot-4, 342 pounds), clocking in at 5.05 seconds, despite the injury. He's ranked as the No. 31 player in the 2019 NFL Draft by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Clemson's pro day is scheduled for March 14, so he'd have just a little over a week to recover in time to work out at that event. Prospects dealing with injuries have also held their own personal pro day at a later date than their school's in the past, so that might also be an option for Lawrence.