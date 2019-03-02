Spurrier, Apollos win in snowy Salt Lake; now 4-0

A winter wonderland of a field didn't freeze out the Orlando Apollos.

A week away from a possible undefeated showdown with the Birmingham Iron, coach Steve Spurrier's Orlando squad beat the cold and the Salt Lake Stallions, 20-11, on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in a game that aired on the NFL Network.

"This was a fun one," Spurrier said after the game on the NFL Network and following his first game coaching in Utah. "This was a good one to win in the snow."

Orlando, playing through a snowfall that lasted throughout the contest, ran its record to a perfect 4-0 to grab a lead, perhaps brief, over the Iron (3-0) in the Eastern Conference standings. Birmingham hosts San Antonio on Sunday, looking to emerge undefeated to set up the biggest game so far in the AAF next week between the Iron and Apollos.

"We do it the same way we do it every week," Spurrier said of preparing for the Week 5 road contest. "One game at a time."

The pesky Stallions (1-3) stuck around in the snow, but Orlando eventually prevailed, as quarterback Garrett Gilbert, the league's leading passer, threw for 244 yards despite the elements, completing 22 of 32 passes with a 20-yard touchdown to receiver Donteea Dye Jr. Receiver Charles Johnson also had a big day, hauling in nine catches for 105 yards and Apollos running back Akeem Hunt had a rushing score.

Former Chargers running back Branden Oliver tallied 71 yards in 15 carries for Salt Lake, while running back Joel Bouagnon had a rushing touchdown and quarterback Josh Woodrum was 16 of 22 for 161 yards.