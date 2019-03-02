Parris Campbell clocks 4.31 40-yard dash at 2019 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Ohio State WR Parris Campbell turned in the fastest 40-yard dash of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine to date Saturday in clocking a 4.31 on his first attempt.

If Campbell's time survives the day as the fastest among wide receivers, he'll await his biggest challenge from defensive backs, who take their turn in the 40-yard dash on Monday.

Until then, call Campbell the clubhouse leader.

NFL.com named Campbell one of college football's most freakish athletes last summer, and his broader skill set was on display Saturday in showing he's more than just a speed merchant. He turned in a 40-inch vertical jump and an 11-3 broad jump, both unofficial marks, as well.

Campbell's greatest challenger in the speed category thus far is Georgia's Mecole Hardman. He turned in an impressive time of 4.33 seconds in the 40.