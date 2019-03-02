Campbell, Isabella clock 4.31 40's at 2019 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell turned in the fastest 40-yard dash of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine to date Saturday in clocking a 4.31 on his first attempt.

It was then matched by fellow speedster Andy Isabella of UMass.

If Campbell and Isabella's times survives the day as the fastest among wide receivers, they'll await their biggest challenges from defensive backs, who take their turn in the 40-yard dash on Monday.

Until then, call Isabella and Campbell the clubhouse leaders.

NFL.com named Campbell one of college football's most freakish athletes last summer, and his broader skill set was on display Saturday in showing he's more than just a speed merchant. He turned in a 40-inch vertical jump and an 11-3 broad jump, both unofficial marks, as well.

Isabella turning in a terrific time shouldn't come as a surprise as his speed has long drawn notice, but his mark at the combine was an improvement from a previously reported best of 4.39.

Campbell and Isabella's greatest challenge in the speed category thus far came with another dead heat. Georgia's Mecole Hardman turned in an impressive time of 4.33 seconds in the 40, which was matched by Ole Miss' D.K. Metcalf, who was also at 4.33.

Not far behind at No. 5 for the day was Ohio State's Terry McLaurin, as the Buckeye sprinted to a mark of 4.35.