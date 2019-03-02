Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce undergoes ankle surgery

Travis Kelce is on the mend.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently underwent ankle surgery, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The procedure was considered a "cleanup."

Kelce is expected to return for the start of training camp, but will miss some, if not all, of Kansas City's spring program.

The tight end didn't miss a single game in 2018, en route to a career-high 103 catches, 1,36 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Kelce did not show up on the injury report all year.