Eagles, Jason Kelce agree to terms on 1-year extension

Jason Kelce is staying in Philly.

The Eagles announced Saturday the veteran center has agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension through 2021.

Kelce had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

"Obviously, it's a tremendous gesture by the team," Kelce said, per the team's website. "They didn't have to do anything like this. I'm really happy to be in Philadelphia -- I have been my whole career. I love being part of this organization. For everything to continue to go this week, for the team to be how good it is, for the coaches to be as good as they are, I just feel extremely lucky to be in this situation.

"I thought, after I signed my second contract, that I didn't know that there would be a third contract. I've always taken this one year at a time. Being a sixth-round draft pick, I didn't have expectations, really. I was just like, 'Let's go to work and see how everything turns out.' It's pretty crazy when you look back at things to realize that you're going on Year 9 and on your third contract in the NFL. It's kind of a surreal feeling when you look back on it."

This extension ensures not only that Kelce remains with the Eagles through his age-33 season, but it likely allows Philly to spread his wealth around to alleviate the franchise's tight cap situation entering 2019.

The All-Pro center, eschewing retirement, joins Brandon Graham as Eagles veterans to sign extensions through 2021 this week. Graham signed a three-year extension on Friday ahead of free agency.