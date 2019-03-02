Roundup: Dolphins to release veteran DE Andre Branch

It's cap-cutting time in South Florida.

The Miami Dolphins are releasing defensive end Andre Branch, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Branch was owed $6.9 million in base salary in the final year of his contract with the 'Fins.

The 29-year-old will count just $2 million against Miami's cap in 2019.

Branch joined the Dolphins in 2016, and in the three seasons since, missed just four games and recorded 11.5 sacks. A starter in his first two years in Miami, Branch started just one game in 2018, making him expendable this offseason, as the Dolphins likely embark on a rebuild and youth movement.

Branch's departure leaves Miami with few experienced edge rushers. Robert Quinn (owed $12.9 million) and Charles Harris ($3M) are currently set to man the line in 2019. Longtime Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is an impending free agent.

Cutting Branch is the first of many moves Miami is expected to make this offseason. The Dolphins have already had trade talks regarding outgoing quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Rapoport added, though the QB's hefty salary ($38 million over the next two seasons) is making it difficult to deal him.

Here are more transactions we're tracking on Saturday:

1. The Falcons have agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Schaub on a two-year extension.

2. The Raiders have signed guard/tackle Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension worth $1.8 million, Rapoport reported per a source informed. The contract has a maximum value of $3 million, Rapoport added.

3. Texans have had trade conversations about former first-round cornerback Kevin Johnson, sources told Rapoport. He's due $9.1 millin in 2019 on his fifth-year option. That makes him an option to be a free agent, though no firm decision has been made, Rapoport added.