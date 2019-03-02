Dolphins to release veteran DE Andre Branch

It's cap-cutting time in South Florida.

The Miami Dolphins are releasing defensive end Andre Branch, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Branch was owed $6.9 million in base salary in the final year of his contract with the 'Fins.

The 29-year-old will count just $2 million against Miami's cap in 2019.

Branch joined the Dolphins in 2016, and in the three seasons since, missed just four games and recorded 25.5 sacks. A starter in his first two years in Miami, Branch started just one game in 2018, making him expendable this offseason, as the Dolphins likely embark on a rebuild and youth movement.

Branch's departure leaves Miami with few experienced edge rushers. Robert Quinn (owed $12.9 million) and Charles Harris ($3M) are currently set to man the line in 2019. Longtime Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is an impending free agent.

Cutting Branch is the first of many moves Miami is expected to make this offseason. The Dolphins have already had trade talks regarding outgoing quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Rapoport added, though the QB's hefty salary ($38 million over the next two seasons) is making it difficult to deal him.