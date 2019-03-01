2019 NFL Scouting Combine winners/losers: Day 1

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks is spotlighting the prospects who make a mark -- for better or worse -- at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. On Friday, the offensive linemen and running backs took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are Brooks' impressions from Indianapolis:

Winners

Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State: The N.C. State standout cemented his standing as a first-round pick with a spectacular showing on the turf. Bradbury lit up the combine with a 4.92-second 40-yard dash and wowed scouts with his excellent work in drills. From his superb balance and body control to his flawless footwork, Bradbury looks like a Pro Bowl-caliber center.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: Dillard is arguably the best pass protector in the draft, due to his outstanding technique and lateral quickness. All of that was on full display during the Wazzu product's strong showing on the turf. Dillard clocked a 4.96 40 and showcased terrific movement skills in drills. With few edge blockers matching Dillard's technical ability and athleticism, the stout offensive tackle has a chance to be a top-15 pick.

Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State: Hill put on a show in a brief but spectacular appearance. He blazed the turf with a 4.40 40 and added some impressive numbers in the broad jump (10-foot-10 inches) and the vertical jump (40 inches). All of those figures ranked first among running backs. Despite cutting the workout after pulling up lame on his second 40-yard dash, Hill left a positive impression on scouts as an explosive athlete.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: The Florida star continues to impress as a "dancing bear" with A+ athleticism, movement skills, balance and body control. Taylor is not only a rugged edge blocker with the strength and power to move defenders, but he's nimble enough to be a premier pass protector on either side of the line. After impressing scouts with his footwork and lateral quickness on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf, he could see his stock rise.

Losers

Greg Little, OT, Mississippi: Scouts were hoping the Ole Miss product would display impressive athletic attributes as a potential franchise left tackle. However, Little provided more questions than answers in a dismal showing that included poor postings in the 40 (5.33) and the vertical jump (25 inches) -- and he did not participate in the bench press. With Little also laboring through on-field drills, the big-bodied blocker will have to provide a better showing at his pro day (March 29).

Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic: The Florida Atlantic playmaker came to Indy hoping to make a surge up the charts, but a disappointing 40 time (4.66) could sink his draft stock a bit, with teams looking for explosive playmakers to build around. Singletary can make up for it with a solid workout at his pro day (March 26), but he has some work to do to re-create the buzz surrounding his prospects.

