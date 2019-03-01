Bryce Harper Recruits Le'Veon Bell to the Eagles

Baseball's most talked-about free agent signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies for $330 million this week. Bryce Harper hasn't even stepped into the batter's box, but he's already trying to bring more star power to Philly.

Bryce is already recruiting in Philly... pic.twitter.com/hW4kGjGcjO â Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) March 1, 2019

Bell posted this screenshot of Harper DMing him after the RB congratulated the slugger on his signing. In the message, Harper says, "Let's take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world."

Could Bell join the likes of Harper, Carson Wentz, and Joel Embiid as one of Philly's young stars looking to turn the City of Brotherly Love into Titletown?