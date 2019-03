Once again, the NFL salary cap is going up.

Officially, the salary cap for 2019 will be $188.2 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The cap will rise from the 2018 amount of $177.2M.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added it's the sixth straight year in which the cap has risen at least $10M per franchise, due to continued revenue growth.

Free agency officially starts on March 13, the beginning of the NFL calendar year. Two days prior, players can begin negotiating.