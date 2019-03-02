Daniel Jeremiah's Day 2 NFL Scouting Combine takeaways

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is underway. Tight ends hit the field first on Saturday, then quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Below are some of NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah's takeaways from workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Projections listed in parentheses are from Chad Reuter's three-round mock draft.

DAY 2

TIGHT ENDS

Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M (No. 64 to Patriots): A one-year starter with the Aggies, Sternberger was consensus All-American in 2018. In Indy, Sternberger ran an middle-of-the-road 4.75 40-yard dash and put up 17 reps in the bench press. Jeremiah, though, was impressed when the Texas A&M standout when he ran routes.

"I think he can survive in-line. You can hope he can just shield and wall off which he shows he's willing on tape," Jeremiah said. "I like him though you make him that wing and flex him out, move him. He's just real fluid, soft hands. He's going to be a good player. I'm a fan of Sternberger."

QUARTERBACKS

Tyree Jackson, Buffalo: Standing at 6-foot-7, Jackson is thought to be a candidate to switch positions at the professional level. That narrative was buoyed by Jackson's 4.59 40-yard dash on Saturday afternoon.

"He's a wild card," Jeremiah said of Jackson. "He taught himself a lot of drills on YouTube. Didn't have a quarterback guru growing up, so he is very raw. You can see how long-levered he is at 6-foot-7. He can get a little long and loose with his delivery and that affects his accuracy, but you will see some wow throws on tape."

DAY 1

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Andre Dillard, Washington State (No. 23 to Texans): A two-year starter at left tackle, he might be the first offensive lineman off the board. After weighing in at 6-5, 315 earlier in the week, Dillard clocked one of the few sub-5.0 40 times from an OL (4.96). Jeremiah sees him as an athletic, refined pass blocker who will learn to be more physical in the run game.

"He's the best pass protector in the entire draft," Jeremiah said. "He's the smoothest, easiest mover of this entire bunch. He's going to be a starting left tackle, Day 1 in he NFL. My opinion he's going to be a top-15 pick."

Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State (No. 47 to Panthers): No lineman has seemed to impress Jeremiah more at the combine thus far. Bradbury clocked in at 4.92 and perhaps made some teams reconsider taking him on Day 1.

"He's just a unique player because of his quickness and his ability to get things done laterally. I call him the Grim Reacher," Jeremiah said. "As you get closer to the draft, I just say, what's wrong with this guy? You're picking in the 20s, you need a center, this guy's going to man that position for you for the next 10 years."

Cody Ford, Oklahoma (No. 38 to Jaguars): His power and physical presence is obvious. What scouts want to know about Ford is whether he has the requisite foot speed to play outside. Jeremiah thinks his performance reaffirmed that he has more athleticism than he might be given credit for.

"Is he a guard? Is he a tackle? More teams than not are going to say he's going to play guard," Jeremiah said. "I still have some hope he can hold up at right tackle. ... But the nice thing is, fallback for him, you could have a Pro Bowl guard."

Jonah Williams, Alabama (No. 14 to Falcons): Jeremiah believes NFL teams might find themselves torn over where to play Williams. His measurements didn't help his cause at tackle --- 6-4 1/2, 302 pounds, 33 5/8" arms -- but his foot quickness was on display in drill work and the 40 (5.12).

"Now, the question is, is he a guard or is he a tackle?" Jeremiah said. "These are some plays where you go, maybe he's a guard. And that doesn't mean he can't be a great players. I think he can play tackle. I think he can be a Pro Bowler inside at guard."

RUNNING BACKS

Miles Sanders, Penn State (No. 88 to Lions): Maybe no running back had a better day than Sanders. Saquon Barkley's college successor ran a 4.49 40 and shined in on-field drills. The 5-foot-11, 221-pound back also registered 20 bench press reps.

"I'm in. I'm all aboard the Miles Sanders express train," Jeremiah said. "He's smooth and he's explosive. ... Caught the ball extremely well. You can't have a better day than what Miles Sanders did today. ... Best in show today for my money at the running back position. ... Couldn't help himself more than he did."

David Montgomery, Iowa State (No. 79 to Falcons): He might not have produced the 40 time (4.63) he'd hoped, but Jeremiah liked what he saw otherwise.

"Question a little bit about the speed," he said. "Probably wish he could get in the 4.5s. He'll have a pro day opportunity to get that down a little bit. But just a natural and instinctive."

Damien Harris, Alabama (No. 69 to Jaguars): His strong showing (4.57 40, 37-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-1 broad jump) might have boosted his stock.

"Compared him a little bit to Mark Ingram as a runner when you watch him there at Alabama. He could do a little bit of everything."