Daniel Jeremiah's Day 1 NFL Scouting Combine takeaways

Day 1 of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is underway.

Offensive linemen hit the field first, and a select few are expected to be selected in the first round. Running backs and special teamers will be up next.

Below are some of NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah's takeaways from Friday's workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Projections listed in parentheses are from Chad Reuter's three-round mock draft.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Andre Dillard, Washington State (No. 23 to Texans): A two-year starter at left tackle, he might be the first offensive lineman off the board. After weighing in at 6-5, 315 earlier in the week, Dillard clocked one of the few sub-5.0 40 times from an OL (4.96). Jeremiah sees him as an athletic, refined pass blocker who will learn to be more physical in the run game.

"He's the best pass protector in the entire draft. ... He's the smoothest, easiest mover of this entire bunch. He's going to be a starting left tackle, Day 1 in he NFL. My opinion he's going to be a top-15 pick."

Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State (No. 47 to Panthers): No lineman has seemed to impress Jeremiah more at the combine thus far. Bradbury clocked in at 4.92 and perhaps made some teams reconsider taking him on Day 1.

"He's just a unique player because of his quickness and his ability to get things done laterally. I call him the Grim Reacher. ... As you get closer to the draft, I just say, what's wrong with this guy? You're picking in the 20s, you need a center, this guy's going to man that position for you for the next 10 years."

Cody Ford, Oklahoma (No. 38 to Jaguars): His power and physical presence is obvious. What scouts want to know about Ford is whether he has the requisite foot speed to play outside. Jeremiah thinks his performance reaffirmed that he has more athleticism than he might be given credit for.

"Is he a guard? Is he a tackle? More teams than not are going to say he's going to play guard. I still have some hope he can hold up at right tackle. ... But the nice thing is, fallback for him, you could have a Pro Bowl guard."

Jonah Williams, Alabama (No. 14 to Falcons): Jeremiah believes NFL teams might find themselves torn over where to play Williams. His measurements didn't help his cause at tackle --- 6-4 1/2, 302 pounds, 33 5/8" arms -- but his foot quickness was on display in drill work and the 40 (5.12).

"Now, the question is, is he a guard or is he a tackle? These are some plays where you go, maybe he's a guard. And that doesn't mean he can't be a great players. I think he can play tackle. I think he can be a Pro Bowler inside at guard."