Ed Oliver's NFL Combine measurements alleviate size concerns

INDIANAPOLIS -- Is Ed Oliver too small for an NFL defensive line?

For all the playmaking he did over course of three college seasons, the former University of Houston star entered this week's NFL Scouting Combine facing questions about what is certainly a light frame by the pro standards of his interior defensive line position. The measuring tape told the following tale when he weighed in on Friday:

» 6-foot-1 7/8

» 287 pounds

» 31 3/4 arms

» 9 1/4 hands

» 77 3/8 wingspan

Scouts can find mounds of game tape on Oliver showing dominant play in the American Athletic Conference dating back to his true freshman season in 2016. The first five-star high school recruit to ever sign with a non-Power Five school was unblockable, making 54 tackles for loss with linebacker-like quickness as a disruptive penetrator. Nevertheless, NFL clubs considering investing a first-round pick in Oliver want to know he won't get pushed around. Scouts can certainly find examples of players Oliver's size who not only survive but thrive as pro defensive tackles. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter notes that Aaron Donald, the biggest star in the game at that position, was even smaller than Oliver with combine measurements of 6-0 3/4 and 285 pounds, though his arms were a bit longer at 32 5/8. Reuter also notes Michael Bennett, Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels and Maurice Hurst turned in combine measurements within close realm of Oliver's.

"I had heard that Oliver had his weight up, so I thought 287 pounds was good. He was actually an inch taller than I expected and his arm length was exactly what I expected," said NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. "He will crush all of the drills at the combine, which is going to create new momentum for him."

Oliver's physical testing at the college level included a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10-1 broad jump, both extremely impressive marks for his position.

Indeed, if Oliver's physical testing anywhere near matches expectations, his size could be the in the back of scouting minds, not the front, by the time NFL clubs depart from Indianapolis.