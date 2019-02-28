DDFP: Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell landing spots

Dave Dameshek is joined by Maurice Jones-Drew and Matt "Money" Smith from the Combine in Indianapolis to break down the latest news including the rumors surrounding the Cardinals' interest in QB Kyler Murray (43:25), where Antonio Brown could realistically land (46:44) and which 2019 QBs could be the next Patrick Mahomes (56:33). Then, the guys debate the merits of having rookie QBs sit and learn from a veteran based on the Giants comments on the "Kansas City Model" for quarterbacks (52:30). Also, Maurice provides the latest updates on Le'Veon Bell, discussing his weight, mindset and the best potential landing spots for the running back in 2019 (16:15).

