Jets placing second-round tender on Robby Anderson

The New York Jets are putting a high price tag on Robby Anderson.

The team is placing a second-round tender on the receiver, who is a restricted free agent, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday. The tender is reportedly worth $3.11 million.

As an RFA, Anderson could still sign an offer sheet from a team willing to part with a second-round pick for his services, but that is unlikely.

This move almost ensures New York will keep Anderson in the building in 2019, something that was telegraphed after Jets coach Adam Gase spoke glowingly of Anderson on Wednesday.

"After watching him, I was impressed with his speed. It was unique. You don't see a whole bunch of guys who have what he has," Gase said of the wideout. "The way he attacks the ball down the field, I don't think I've ever been around a player that does it as smooth.

"We're just going to keep trying to think of ways to get him the ball, ways to create variety in his routes. Instead of doing just one or two things, maybe we can open that thing up to five, six, seven things where he's a threat on multiple levels, whether it's underneath, intermediate or down the field."

Anderson has been a dangerous if inconsistent weapon for the Jets since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016. In three season, the speedy deep threat has totaled 155 receptions for 2,280 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Anderson re-joins Quincy Enunwa, who received a four-year extension in December, in New York's receivers room in 2019; Jermaine Kearse is a free agent. With their surplus of cap space, the Jets are candidates to go after another skill-position player in free agency, potentially one of the soon-to-be-former Steelers in Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.