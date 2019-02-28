Toni Harris is first female skill-position player to sign LOI

Toni Harris made history on Tuesday, becoming the first female skill-position football player to sign a letter of intent.
Harris, a 5-foot-7, 164-pound safety from Detroit, accepted a scholarship to Central Methodist University in Missouri, which participates in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
Such a cry baby but Iâm ready for my new journey @CMUEaglesFB ! #FL19HTCREW #TakeFlight ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Evz2YPEyInâ Toni Harris â¨ (@_Antoinetteeeee) February 26, 2019
Welcome to the FL19HTCREW ï¿½ï¿½@_Antoinetteeeee pic.twitter.com/veltWV9mpiâ CMU Football (@CMUEaglesFB) February 27, 2019
Harris reportedly chose Central Methodist over offers from Bethany College, Adams State University, Graceland University and Kentucky Christian University.
Harris spent the last two years playing football at East Los Angeles College in California.
The 22-year-old was featured in a Toyota Super Bowl commercial earlier this month.
Harris has stated that her goal is to become the first female NFL player.
"If it doesn't happen, I can just pave the way for another little girl to come out and play -- or even start a women's NFL," Harris said.
Her imprint is already being felt on the professional level.
Congrats to this young queen for opening up the doors for any young lady out there to Pursuing there dreams and believing in them https://t.co/ppj1q319DOâ 7â£ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 28, 2019