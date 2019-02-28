Toni Harris is first female skill-position player to sign LOI

Toni Harris made history on Tuesday, becoming the first female skill-position football player to sign a letter of intent.

Harris, a 5-foot-7, 164-pound safety from Detroit, accepted a scholarship to Central Methodist University in Missouri, which participates in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Harris reportedly chose Central Methodist over offers from Bethany College, Adams State University, Graceland University and Kentucky Christian University.

Harris spent the last two years playing football at East Los Angeles College in California.

The 22-year-old was featured in a Toyota Super Bowl commercial earlier this month.

Harris has stated that her goal is to become the first female NFL player.

"If it doesn't happen, I can just pave the way for another little girl to come out and play -- or even start a women's NFL," Harris said.

Her imprint is already being felt on the professional level.