Ezekiel Elliott, players react to Witten's unretirement

The NFL world was shocked by the news Thursday that Jason Witten was coming out of retirement to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

Here's how players around the league and others reacted to the tight end's surprising news:

View this post on Instagram Welcome Back Coach A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Feb 28, 2019 at 10:09am PST

Yooo @dallascowboys letâs get the full band back together. Yâall need a backup TE? pic.twitter.com/uBWsPWaRlt â Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 28, 2019