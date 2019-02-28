Ezekiel Elliott, players react to Witten's unretirement

The NFL world was shocked by the news Thursday that Jason Witten was coming out of retirement to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
Here's how players around the league and others reacted to the tight end's surprising news:
âThe secret is in the dirtâ ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/LKEbdyr1H0â Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) February 28, 2019
Yooo @dallascowboys letâs get the full band back together. Yâall need a backup TE? pic.twitter.com/uBWsPWaRltâ Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 28, 2019
Welcome baaaaack @JasonWittenâ Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 28, 2019
So this is what weâre doing now @JasonWitten ?? Word??? ï¿½ï¿½#CowboysNation #DallasCowboys #Cowboys #JasonWitten #Comeback pic.twitter.com/JOXFCxdpRjâ D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) February 28, 2019
Welcome Back Legend! https://t.co/sVRlawZDhuâ Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) February 28, 2019
Yes! I was in my annual February slump and needed some news like this... https://t.co/5zcgUSnAFgâ JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) February 28, 2019