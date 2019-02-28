Lynch: 49ers haven't made play for Antonio Brown

INDIANAPOLIS -- The dot-connecting society has pegged the San Francisco 49ers as one of the top trade destinations for Antonio Brown.

For now, the Niners have made no play for the Pro Bowl receiver.

General manager John Lynch said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine that there have been no conversations between his organization and the Steelers regarding Brown.

"We have not. We have not," Lynch said. "It's funny the world we live in where one tweet from a player turns into interest. But, hey, that is the world we live in. I can tell you, like every team, we think the guy is a heck of a football player. But we have not had talks with the Steelers, I can tell you that."

Pressed further about why a team with a need at receiver and plenty of cap space wouldn't even inquire about a player like Brown being available, Lynch declined to elaborate.

"I'll just leave it as he's a great player. We've got a ton of respect for Antonio," he said.

Not talking to the Steelers before the combine doesn't mean discussions can't happen down the line. However, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports that as of now the Niners won't be in play for Brown.

If the 49ers truly have zero intention of making a play for Brown, that would further hinder the Steelers' trade market. It might also leave legendary receiver Jerry Rice sad.