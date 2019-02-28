Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday night on charges of vehicular assault, driving without proof of insurance and reckless driving, according to Denver police.

Thomas was involved in a single-vehicle rollover car crash in which a passenger suffered "serious bodily injuries" in Denver on Feb. 16.

Thomas was driving a vehicle with two passengers, one male and one female, on Auraria Parkway near 12th St. in Denver when he drove off the left side of the roadway, over a raised median and onto northbound lanes of 12th St. The vehicle then struck a raised median on 12th St. and became airborne. The vehicle tumbled end over end before landing on its wheels in a nearby grassy area.

Denver police concluded, via information from Thomas' vehicle and preliminary speed analysis, that Thomas was traveling over 70 mph prior to the collision, exceeding the 30 mph speed limit.

All three passengers were transported to the hospital. Thomas and the other male passenger suffered minor injuries, while the female passenger sustained serious bodily injuries as a result of the collision.

Vehicular assault is a Class 5 felony under Colorado law, while driving without proof of insurance and reckless driving are traffic misdemeanors.

Thomas was released by the Texans on Feb. 12 and is currently a free agent. The 31-year-old receiver is recovering from a ruptured left Achilles tendon suffered in Week 16. Thomas spent the bulk of his nine-year career in Denver before the Broncos traded him to Houston in October. Between both clubs, Thomas started 15 games and caught 59 balls for 677 yards and five scores in 2018.