Rivera: Panthers don't intend to sign QB in free agency

With Cam Newton on the mend, the Carolina Panthers were thought to be a potential landing spot for a free-agent quarterback with starting capabilities.

But according to Ron Rivera, the Panthers are comfortable with Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke backing up Newton heading into 2019 and do not intend to find another QB in free agency.

"We're very pleased with where we are, in terms of our quarterback position, very satisfied with what we got at the end of the year from both Taylor and Kyle," Rivera told reporters Thursday. "I think both guys showed that ability. If we did do anything, it's probably going to be in the draft. I think developing a guy is important going froward. But we feel really strong about the two guys we have."

After Newton was shut down following Week 15, Heinicke and Allen each started one game. Allen is entering a contract year, while Heinicke will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 13.

The coach's comments put a damper on speculation that Carolina could go after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose grievance with the NFL was recently resolved.

Rivera added that Newton's rehab from shoulder surgery is on schedule.

"Cam's progress has been very good," Rivera said. "He's been getting all of his workouts in. Just knowing that, it gives you a lot of confidence going forward."

Newton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his shoulder on Jan. 24.

In other Panthers news, Rivera told reporters that veteran tight end Greg Olsen has told him he wants to play in 2019.

Olsen, soon to be 34 years old, reportedly has offers from two networks for analyst jobs. However, he is still under contract in Carolina through 2020.

Olsen has missed 16 games over the past two seasons due to injury.