Antonio Brown not 'angry' with Steelers situation

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert spent the past week doing a media blitz in the face of Antonio Browns' trade request. Now it's the receiver's turn at the mic.

Brown told ESPN's Jeff Darlington this week that he's not "angry" with the situation but maintained his desire to move on.

While Colbert defended the Steelers locker room perception on Wednesday, Brown reiterated that part of his desire to be traded stems from the differential treatment quarterback Ben Roethlisberger receives.

Colbert walked back comments that Big Ben had "52 kids under him" last week on NFL Network. The initial quote in Browns eyes, however, spoke to the dynamic within the Steelers organization.

"Of course he tried to clarify because, you know, he stated the truth and he's going to backpedal on his words," Brown told Darlington. "But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? Fifty-two kids. Like, you don't have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you. And that's what I'm telling you guys... that's my issue. You know what I'm saying? It's all about respect.

"... Things (are) not getting better. They're not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There's 52 kids and it's this guy [Roethlisberger]. Bro, it's one team. ... So that's what it is, man. Just understanding truths."

With the Steelers attempting to trade Brown, this isn't the last we've heard from both sides in the coming weeks. Colbert noted Wednesday there is no deadline for a trade to occur, despite a $2.5 million roster bonus due on March 17. Hold on tight for the back-and-forth to ramp up as each side attempts to grapple for the higher ground.