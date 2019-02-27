Chiefs engaging in trade talks for OLB Justin Houston

Justin Houston could be on the move.

The Kansas City Chiefs have engaged in trade talks involving their former All-Pro outside linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Teams have been calling with real interest in acquiring Houston, Rapoport added. And with a $21.1 million cap hit, the Chiefs are likely motivated to swap him as they're expected to place the franchise tag on Dee Ford.

But striking an actual deal with Houston might prove to be trickier. The 30-year-old is set to earn $15.25 million in base salary in 2019. The four-time Pro Bowler has also missed 21 games over the past four seasons.

Still, he's regarded as one of the league's top pass rushers and has remained productive when on the field. Houston recorded nine sacks in 2018, missing four games while dealing with a hamstring injury.