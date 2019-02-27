ATN Podcast: Coaches/GM Takeaways at Combine Pt. 1

Lucas Oil Stadium is filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal have boots on the ground in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine to get the latest information from general managers and coaches around the league. The heroes break down the news including Nick Foles entering free agency, (4:55) where the Raiders stand with Derek Carr, (10:55) and the future of Josh Rosen in Arizona (14:25). Don't miss Chris Wesseling's top five types of people he dislikes at the Combine! (42:00).

