Kyler Murray to be officially measured Thursday at NFL combine

Some of the most anticipated numbers of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine won't be attached to a 40-yard dash, bench press or 3-cone drill. They'll come on Thursday when Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will get his official measurements in Indianapolis.

The Heisman Trophy winner's height has been one of the most talked about subjects during the early part of the draft process. Murray was listed at 5-foot-10 during his junior season at Oklahoma.

But teams won't just be interested in seeing how Murray officially measures up height-wise. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported this week that scouts are also curious to find out the size of Murray's hands.

"There's not a quarterback in the NFL that has a smaller hand than like a 9 -- a 9-inch hand, the span from the thumb to the pinkie," an NFC executive told Pelissero. "They say [Murray's] could be really small, like 8 5/8 or 8 7/8. The difference (from other short QBs) would be like Russell Wilson's is [10 1/4]. Drew Brees is like a 10 1/4."