Johnny Manziel released by CFL's Montreal Alouettes

Johnny Manziel's time in the Canadian Football League is fini.

The CFL's Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have released the former Cleveland Browns quarterback after less than one season in the league.

"We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed offered in a statement. "We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed."

Manziel was approved to play in the CFL in Dec. 2017. The quarterback signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the 2018 season. Hamilton then traded Manziel to the Alouettes in July.

Manziel started eight games for Montreal, throwing for 1,290 yards, five touchdown passes and seven interceptions.