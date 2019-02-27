Super Bowl LIII Champions: Patriots available soon on DVD

Los Angeles, CA -- In a defensive battle for the ages, the New England Patriots once again reigned supreme in Super Bowl LIII, capturing their sixth title in eighteen seasons and their third in the last five years. After an exciting season, Patriots fans can now rejoice once more after a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

On March 5, 2019, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the National Football League (NFL) and NFL Films will team up to bring fans the most anticipated sports film of the year when Super Bowl LIII Champions: New England Patriots is made available on Blu-RayTM Combo Pack ($34.93 SRP), DVD ($24.99 SRP), and Digital HD ($12.99). Pre-order is now available on NFL Shop and iTunes. The Blu-RayTM Combo Pack and DVD will be made available throughout the New England area where videos are sold.

All the captivating moments from the Patriots run to reclaiming NFL supremacy are now yours to own in this dazzling Blu-Ray(r) Combo Pack. Relive the instances that helped define the season as NFL Films takes you on a journey through each game, from opening kick-off against Houston, through the thrilling regular season, all leading up to the sixth World Championship in a remarkable 18-year span. With sideline sound and mic'd-up players that put you right in the game, award-winning cinematography, pulse-pounding music, and exciting special features, Super Bowl LIII Champions: New England Patriots is a must-have for any Patriots fan!

"The Cinedigm team has a storied history of working with the NFL and NFL Films, and this year we were proud to witness one of the most impressive dynasties in sports history continue their legendary run. It is our honor to release this season-long tribute to the New England Patriots and their sixth Super Bowl title!" said Bill Sondheim, President, Cinedigm Entertainment.

"Fans of the NFL were treated to a tale of preparation, determination and resilience in Super Bowl LIII," said Bill Perrault, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Brand Management, Cinedigm. "The game perfectly encapsulated all the attributes that help define the Patriots storied franchise and served as a great example of what it takes to be successful in the NFL. We are confident Patriots fans will cherish this commemorative film for years to come."

"There is a reason why the New England Patriots have been so successful," said Todd Schmidt, Senior Producer at NFL Films. "And in this film, you'll see and hear what makes them so impressive. The in-game wires are incredible. Never before have we had such an inside look at the inner workings of one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.'"

Bonus features available on all formats will include:

» SUPER BOWL OPENING NIGHT

» POST-GAME CEREMONIES

» 2018 NFL SHOTS OF THE YEAR

» 2018 NFL SHOTS OF THE YEAR - IT'S A FUNNY GAME

» 2018 NFL SOUNDS OF THE YEAR - GAME DAY

» 2018 NFL SOUNDS OF THE YEAR - SPEED OF SOUND

» 2018 NFL SOUNDS OF THE YEAR - QB CLUB

Additional bonus features available only on Blu-Ray Combo Pack include:

» BELICHICK THE GREAT

» FOOTBALL PHD

» BRADY LEGACY

» GRONKOWSKI AND PARKER

» JULIAN EDELMAN

» PATRICK CHUNG

» CHRIS HOGAN