Eagles won't tag Nick Foles; QB to enter free agency

Nick Foles is free.

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman told reporters Wednesday that the team will not place the franchise tag on Foles. The Super Bowl LII MVP is a free agent.

"We've spent a lot of time discussing this internally and with him," Roseman said, "and we've decided to let Nick [Foles] become a free agent."

Roseman said the organization did not make the decision lightly.

"It's hard when you have someone who's incredibly available to your organization at the most important position in sports," Roseman told reporters. "And at the same time, we've had incredible success with him when he's had to play. Four playoff wins over the last two years. Great teammate. Huge resource for Carson [Wentz] and Nate Sudfeld, as well.

"But at the same time, he deserves an opportunity to lead a team. It's a goal of his to lead another team and lead another locker room."

Roseman did not go into trade discussions he had with other teams over Foles.

