Kyle Shanahan is adding two veteran wide receivers to his coaching staff.

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday the hiring of Wes Welker as wide receivers coach and Miles Austin as offensive quality control coach, among other hires.

Welker, a former New England Patriots and Denver Broncos receiver, was most recently an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans from 2016 to 2017.

Austin spent the last three seasons with his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, as a scout.