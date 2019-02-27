Raiders GM: 'Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback'

Derek Carr has the new general manager in his corner.

Mike Mayock took the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine for the first time as the Oakland Raiders' new GM on Wednesday and emphatically backed up Carr.

"We've got a young quarterback that we think is a franchise quarterback that's going to be 28 in March, so we're pretty happy with where we are," Mayock said when asked about the QB position. "Especially with our backup, who we signed last year, McCarron. We feel like we're pretty good at the quarterback position."

Pressed later about whether he thinks the Raiders need to upgrade the position, Mayock again stumped for Carr.

"I think Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback," Mayock said. "I truly believe that. Now, do I also believe that it's a general manager and head coach's job to keep their job open to improve any position on a football team? Sure. But I think it's really difficult to try to improve over a franchise quarterback like the one we have in our building right now."

Carr's future in Oakland has been in question after an up-and-down season in which the Raiders' offense struggled in Jon Gruden's first campaign. With the Raiders owning the No. 4 overall pick, questions continue to be asked about whether Gruden could pull the trigger on a rookie and use Carr as a bridge QB or move on.

Mayock's comments Wednesday suggest the Raiders are invested in Carr as their future quarterback. However, it must be pointed out that this time of year is also well known as the hot-air season.