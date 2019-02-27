Matt Nagy confirms Bears will release Cody Parkey

The inevitable was confirmed from the source early Wednesday morning.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy told Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager that the team is releasing kicker Cody Parkey.

"We've talked to Cody and Cody knows were going to go on in a different direction," Nagy said. "It was a healthy talk, he took it like a true professional. We wish him the best."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week the Bears had decided to release Parkey when the new league year begins on March 13.

Even before his "Double Doink" miss in Chicago's Wild Card loss, Parkey was struggling in his first year in Chicago. In the regular season, Parky converted 23 of 30 field goals (76.7 percent), including missing three of 10 kicks between 30-39 yards. He also missed three extra-point tries.

Parkey will still be owed $3.5 million in guaranteed money from the Bears in 2019.

The only other kicker employed by the Bears is Redford Jones, a rookie booter out of Tulsa on a futures contract.