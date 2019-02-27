Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0: Broncos pick Drew Lock

With the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine (March 1-4 on NFL Network) set to kick off this week, here's my updated mock for Round 1 of this year's draft.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Taking an edge rusher is always an option, but adding a disruptive interior defender would balance out the defensive front. Williams is a game changer at the point of attack with a non-stop motor and nasty demeanor.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The 49ers desperately need an explosive technician with a knack for getting to the quarterback off the edge.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
Gregg Williams would unleash Allen as an energetic playmaker off the edge with the capacity to harass quarterbacks or blanket tight ends.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Despite being a better athlete than playmaker at this point, Gary's arrival should boost a pass rush that only netted 13 sacks in 2018.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
White's speed, athleticism and playmaking ability would add a dimension to a Bucs defense that should become more aggressive under Todd Bowles' direction.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
Adding a classic drop back passer with A-plus arm talent to the lineup would certainly help Pat Shurmur maximize the Giants' talent on the perimeter.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
The Heisman Trophy winner would add some sizzle to an offense that prefers to bludgeon opponents with a rugged running game. Murray's dynamic skills also suit the team's potential RPO-heavy offense under John DeFilippo.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
The Lions need a dynamic pass rusher to wreak havoc off the edges in a division loaded with premier quarterbacks. With or without Ziggy Ansah, the team has to get a pass rusher to solidify a leaky defense.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane must upgrade the supporting cast around Josh Allen to help their young franchise quarterback thrive.
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
John Elway could fall in love with Lock's upside and arm talent when he sees him up close and personal at the NFL Scouting Combine.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
If Zac Taylor wants to quickly revive the Bengals' offense, he needs to find a weapon to exploit the middle of the field. Hockenson is a standout run blocker with a crafty set of receiving skills that could make him a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end early in his career.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
With the soon-to-be 33-year-old Clay Matthews set to hit free agency, the Packers may be prompted to add an explosive athlete to their defense. Polite isn't a polished rusher at this point, but his first-step quickness and closing burst could make him a difference maker as a rookie.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
The impending release of Josh Sitton and the free agent status of Ja'Wuan James could make Williams the ideal selection at this pick. The Alabama standout is a rock-solid player with the potential to play at guard or tackle as a pro.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
The Houston standout is the "urgent" athlete Dan Quinn covets on his defense. Despite missing parts of his final season, Oliver's disruptive potential makes him a worthy possibility at this pick.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
The uncertainty surrounding Alex Smith and his return could force the Redskins to jump into the quarterback market on draft day. Jones is a Smith clone as an athletic playmaker with enough arm strength and mobility to make plays inside and outside of the pocket.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
The Panthers have to find someone to replace Julius Peppers on the edge. Sweat is an explosive athlete with the speed and quickness to be a consistent 10-plus sack guy in the NFL.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
John Dorsey is committed to building a fortress around Baker Mayfield to let him thrive as a playmaker from the pocket. Dillard might be the best pass protector in the 2019 class.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
The Vikings have to beef up the offensive line to help Kirk Cousins improve his play from the pocket. Little is a rock-solid edge blocker with Day 1-starter potential.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
Mike Vrabel needs another playmaker on the frontline to help the Titans generate more sacks and pressures.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Steelers need to find a young CB1 with playmaking skills. Murphy is a five-star player with outstanding skills on the island.
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)
Whether or not the Seahawks keep impending free agent Frank Clark, they could still use another dominant pass rusher off the edge.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Ravens are remaking their WR corps with tough guys on the perimeter who boast a combination of size, speed and playmaking ability. Metcalf would be a natural WR1 in an offense that features a vertical passing game to complement a forceful rushing attack.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
The Texans need to add more weapons around Deshaun Watson to help him maximize his potential as a QB1. Adding an offensive lineman is a priority, but Fant's prowess in the passing game could be tough to bypass at this pick.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Jon Gruden wants to build his offense around a high level quarterback and a rock-solid running game. Jacobs would give the Raiders an electric runner to feature in the game plan, which would alleviate some of the pressure on Derek Carr's shoulders.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Lawrence is a rugged nose tackle with the size and strength to erase runs between the guards while also collapsing the pocket with bull rushes on passing downs.
School: Georgia | Year: Junior
Gruden loves skilled route runners at receiver. Ridley is a crafty technician with a knack for getting open and making tough catches in traffic.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Despite playing well with their seven-DB package, the Chargers need to find a sideline-to-sideline linebacker to fortify the front seven. Bush is an instinctive playmaker with range and solid tackling skills.
School: Vanderbilt | Year: Junior
A long, rangy corner with outstanding bump-and-run skills would upgrade the Chiefs' secondary.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
New head coach Matt LaFleur needs to stockpile weapons around Aaron Rodgers to jump start the Packers' sagging offense. Smith has the size, speed and athleticism to create mismatches on the perimeter.
School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)
The Rams need more athleticism and toughness along their frontline. Bradbury is a versatile interior blocker with the IQ and movement skills to shine at guard or center.
School: Temple | Year: Senior
Belichick loves hard-nosed players with versatile skills. Ya-Sin is a natural cover corner with the speed, quickness and instincts to slide inside as a nickel corner in sub-packages.
