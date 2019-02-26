DDFP: Chris Jericho, Kyle Long & Kirk Cousins

Dave Dameshek is joined by pro wrestler Chris Jericho, formerly of the WWE, now signed to All Elite Wrestling, to discuss his newfound fandom of the Minnesota Vikings (7:45), his thoughts on the Gretzky vs. Lemieux debate (13:17) and what it's like to maintain his villain persona (17:22). Also, Shek and Jericho talk about Tom Brady and the Patriots and how they seem to have now embraced the "bad guy" role (21:20). Then, Dave chats with Kyle Long and Kirk Cousins on the NFL Honors red carpet about whether or not they consider each other rivals, playing in domed stadiums and the greatest defensive players in the NFL (44:09). Plus, in the debut of new segment, "She Said, Shek Said," Shek and EmmaVP debate the romantic merits of Oscar-nominated film, 'A Star is Born.'

