Bengals shopping WR John Ross after two seasons

Almost two years to the day when John Ross lit Lucas Oil Stadium ablaze with a 4.22 40-yard-dash in the NFL Scouting Combine, the receiver is quickly running out of time in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are shopping Ross after just two seasons with the club, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

Drafted ninth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft on the strength of that record-breaking 40 time, Ross missed most of his rookie year due to injury, failing to record a single reception. In 2018, Ross bounced back somewhat, tallying seven touchdowns on just 21 receptions for 210 yards over 13 games played.

If Ross is to be swapped for picks or players, Cincy would be left with starting wideouts A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd, both of whom are only signed through 2019.

It remains to be seen what Ross' market would be. Of the wide receivers traded in or around the trade deadline this season, no one was as young as the 24-year-old Ross, save for Amari Cooper. The compensation wasn't consistent, either: Cooper (first-rounder), Golden Tate (third), Demaryius Thomas (fourth), Josh Gordon (fifth).

Ross is due around $5 million in base salary over the next two seasons.